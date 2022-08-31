Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Signs Historic NWSL Contract Following His Botched Russia Plans

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is continuing to see her professional soccer career blossom.

Trinity recently put pen to paper to become the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history. The 19-year-old sensation inked a four-year, $1.1 million extension with the Washington Spirit. She will earn $281,000 annually – surpassing fellow United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) teammates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Morgan and Rapinoe reportedly make $250,000 annually.

Trinity was making $42,000 on her previous three-year deal with the Spirit. She backed up the hype by winning the NWSL Rookie of the Year award and the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year award.

Her play led her to being invited to the USWNT training camp in January. Through 13 matches this season, Trinity Rodman has scored four goals and recorded two assists.

Dennis Rodman Cancels Travel Plans to Russia to Help Bring Brittney Griner Home

While Trinity has been busy making a name for herself, Dennis has been involved in the Brittney Griner saga. The WNBA star remains detained in Russia — sentenced earlier this month to nine years in prison and ordered to pay a $16,500 fine after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling.

Dennis Rodman initially revealed last weekend he was planning on heading to Russia to help facilitate her return. He has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I’m trying to go this week,” Rodman said.

Those plans, however, did not come to pass.

The U.S. State Department reportedly believed sending Rodman would interfere with efforts to bring Griner home.

“We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We’ve also provided very clear guidance to American citizens to not travel to Russia. That has been our message to private Americans across the board.”