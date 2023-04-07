Denny Hamlin Left Confused After ‘Fair’ Appeals Process Upheld Ross Chastain Penalties

This week has been a wild one in terms of appeals and penalties. Denny Hamlin is here to give us a look behind the scenes. Now, the Hamlin situation is different than the Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing penalties and appeals. And, he kind of has a point.

On an emergency episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin responded to the fans after his entire penalty was upheld. Many felt that Hamlin was going to be upset, distraught. As though he would be on a rampage to burn it all down and start over again.

However, that is not what we got from him during his podcast episode. Time and time again over the course of about half an hour, the NASCAR driver described the process as “fair.” Before the decision was read out, Hamlin thought he had a good case.

“So we think, okay well, I think we’re getting the whole thing thrown out. I used the restroom and they come right back. I mean it had to be, maybe 10 minutes?

We walk out of the room, the panel stays. The three of them talk it out and then they notify, you know, it’s almost like a jury thing they notify the jury foreman, we have a verdict. They come back and say hey they’re done. I’m like, ‘Oh wow this is going to be great. Can’t wait.’ I’m sitting down and I’m smiling and I’m looking at them and they’re not as excited as they were like 20 minutes ago. Literally, they read off the verdict in about 15 seconds and it was so quick. They’re like, that’s it and everyone starts standing up.”

Later on, Denny Hamlin said that he was in “shock” to hear that the 25-point, $50,000 penalty was upheld entirely.

Denny Hamlin’s Argument Makes Sense

Listening to the Actions Detrimental podcast, you can hear a lot more details on the appeal. Denny Hamlin read off his opening statement. He even broke down the basis of the argument.

When arguing his case, Hamlin used detailed analytics to show that his car did not act differently than any other turn that day. It also showed he had the wheel turned hard to the left, harder to the left than any other turn that day. Data showed that he also never let go of the wheel.

Being that he is trying to entertain and inform fans, he let his words exaggerate a bit last month. He didn’t let go of the wheel and his driving wasn’t malicious. Everything happened in a split second, he used Ross Chastain to keep his car on the turn and hold his position as much as possible.

With only two new tires and a No. 11 Toyota Camry that was plowing the turns, Denny Hamlin didn’t have much choice. The main argument from NASCAR was that his words were the most damaging.

Denny Hamlin also pointed out that this decision is going to just cause more drivers to be quiet. He wants the sport to have personality and star power, but NASCAR isn’t letting that happen. You can’t even play into the most talked-about rivalry of the last year on a podcast without getting dinged with after-the-fact penalties.

Listen to the entire episode of Actions Detrimental and hear it for yourself.