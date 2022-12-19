Denver Broncos Fans Calling For Brett Rypien to Start After Win Over Arizona Cardinals

Uh oh. Russell Wilson’s job might be in danger. The Denver Broncos won against the Arizona Cardinals with Brett Rypien at quarterback. The former Boise State passer has had an interesting career in Denver. Today he might have had his best game as an NFL player.

The reason why the Broncos have 10 losses this season has to do with their anemic offense. It is nonexistent at times. With a solid defense, this team should have more wins than they do. For many fans, the lack of offensive production falls on the $242 million shoulders of Wilson.

So, if Brett Rypien is slinging the ball like he did today – 21/26 for 197 yards a touchdown, and an inconsequential interception, the Broncos will take it. It doesn’t hurt that Latavius Murray put up 130 yards on the ground.

Broncos fans are feeling a little tired of the same old same old. So, despite the mediocre stat line, they just want results. If the quarterback averages 150 yards a game but wins every game, can you really be upset?

“Rypien is going to steal Wilsons job lmao.” one fan said on Twitter.

Brett Rypien Makes Broncos Fans Think Twice

When your team has only scored more than 20 points, four times in a season, it means you are watching a lot of bad football. On six occasions, the Broncos have been held to less than 12 points in a game this year. So, forgive these Denver fans if they get a little excited about Brett Rypien’s win today.

“Russ ‘let’s ride Broncos.’ Brett Rypien ‘let’s win.'” one fan noted. That’s really all you gotta say about this.

The Broncos were on a five-game losing streak. They are largely the laughingstock of the 2022 NFL season. Wilson is always being goofed on for his commercial appearances and performance on the field. Rypien gave fans a little glimmer of hope, that things can be better.

Only one thing left to do. “Now start Rypien again next week against the Rams,” a fan said in reply to the Broncos’ Twitter account.

Of course, what really matters for these Broncos fans is that they got a win before Christmas. For a week or so, they can pretend that they don’t have a 4-10 football team with an undrafted quarterback leading the team. It’s a Holiday miracle!

“Brett Rypien with the Hanukkah gift for you, a Broncos win,” one fan said while tagging a friend in the post. It’s the reason for the season, NFL games that won’t make a difference in relation to the playoff picture.