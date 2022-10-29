Denver Broncos GM Addresses Russell Wilson’s Huge Contract After 2-5 Record

While the Denver Broncos struggle to find solid ground this NFL season, GM George Paton is defending Russell Wilson and his huge contract. When Denver brought on Wilson during the offseason, they signed him to a $245 million deal.

Now, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are headed to London to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If they lay an egg there, it will officially be an international embarrassment. Even with a 2-5 start to the year, George Paton isn’t giving up on his quarterback.

“The results aren’t there. Obviously, [it’s] not good enough,” Paton explained, via Fox News.

“We all need to get better and it starts with me. But I do believe in this football team,” the GM continued. “I do believe in the people in our building, our coaching staff, that we can turn it around. It’s only seven games.”

It really doesn’t help that the Broncos have played in primetime for more than half of their games so far this season. The extra pressure and extra scrutiny can’t be helping. So far this season, Russell Wilson has only connected on 58.6% of his passes for 1,442 yards, five TDs, and three interceptions.

Week 7 was the fourth straight loss for the Broncos.

Russell Wilson Stretches on Flight to London… for Four Hours

The next step for the Broncos is taking on the Jaguars in old London town. The London NFL games have been pretty good and a nice change of pace at the very least. For Russell Wilson, the flight over there was a time to stay loose and keep himself ready.

It was reported that on the eight-hour flight from America to England, Wilson was standing up on the plane, stretching and doing high knees while his teammates slept and relaxed. Because of course, he did. He also spent time watching film and getting himself mentally ready.

“I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go,” he said.

I wonder if he had a Dangerwich with him?