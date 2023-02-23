Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Claps Back at Media Critic With Perfect Response

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reported on January 31 that he’d be accepting the Denver Broncos head coaching job. Still under contract with New Orleans, the Broncos traded a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick from the Saints.

It’s closing in on one month since Payton has been hired, yet only six coaches have been added on his staff. Denver radio host Eric Goodman took an issue with this information, tweeting out his displeasure with Payton’s hiring pace.

Goodman said in his tweet, “The story broke about Sean Payton becoming the #Broncos head coach 24 days ago. Right now, he has 6 coaches on his staff, including himself & has 12 more to fill including every one on defense. Please don’t sell me a pile a garbage he’s taking his time. This is embarrassing.”

16 with 5 to go. We'll fill you in when we're ready. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) February 23, 2023

Sean Payton caught wind of the tweet, giving a calculated response to Goodman’s frustrations.

In a reply tweet Payton tweeted, “16 with 5 to go. We’ll fill you in when we’re ready.”

Sean Payton not only shut Goodman down, but broke some news of his own. According to Payton, most of staff is already filled out with just five remaining openings. The 16 hires Payton is reporting are 10 more than what Goodman or anyone thought had been done in Denver.

It appears that Payton is quietly filling out his staff behind closed doors. The Broncos do have a new ownership group, that’s clear they prefer to move in silence with their hiring process. Payton’s hired Ben Kotwica (special teams coordinator), Mike Westhoff (assistant head coach/special teams), and Dan Dalrymple (strength and conditioning coach). Payton has also added Zach Strie, Declan Doyle, and Logan Kilgore to the offensive side of his staff.