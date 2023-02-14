The Once Secret Microchip in NFL Football is About to Change the Game Per Sean Payton

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made an appearance on The Ringer’s Slow New Day during Super Bowl week, and spoke about the future of football. The company Zebra MotionWorks has been working with the NFL on tracking data in real-time. But Payton believes they haven’t scratched the surface of what they’re capable of doing just yet.

“Zebra’s next-gen stats, Zebra’s the chip in the shoulder pads, Zebra tells us how fast the running back is traveling on a football field,” Payton said. “And it’s the simple tracking company that we all every day have barcodes that we swipe, that’s Zebra, and now it’s in the NFL.”

Zebra’s chips are already in NFL footballs but are underutilized according to Payton, as he shared his own vision for their use.

Sean Payton tells me about the CHIP IN THE BALL and all it can do for us *right now*. What are they hiding. GIVE US THE CHIP. pic.twitter.com/UmMps7OpKD — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 10, 2023

“There’s chips in the ball now, that’s Zebra. When the ball crosses the goal line we’re gonna have that and I want the goal post to light up, and then the official just has to look at the knee. Like that exists,” Payton said.

There’s no question that the technology could solve various officiating issues presented by instant replay and make the game more efficient if used properly and accurately.

“We’re gonna be, now you and me might be 40 by the time we start doing that,” Payton joked with host Kevin Clark. “How about the punt that goes out of bounds? And then the back official just starts walking, and then the referee says, ‘ah that looks about right’, and he’s 50 yards away.”

According to Payton, they can help coaches chart and track useful, critical data and analytics for teams. And hopefully, for him and others around the league, the technology utilized sooner than later.

More on Payton and the chips

“Chips everywhere, I’ve got a chip right here in my front pocket, let’s see if I can find it,” Payton joked. “This is what the chip looks like, it’s even smaller in the ball, but these are in everyone’s shoulder pads.”

It’s uncertain if Payton pulled out an actual Zebra tracking chip from his pocket, but his belief in the technology is definitely certain.

“Once the player enters the field, the marked field, we can track everything. Where they’re lined up, how fast they’re moving, how slow they’re moving, how quickly they stop, and then when they’re on the field,” Payton explained. “So when you look at the TV screen now and it tell you who’s on the field, that’s not somebody just writing it down, it’s these chips that have ID codes. So you might be this one, I might be this one, and when we’re on the field it just tells everyone right away.”