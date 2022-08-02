Denver Broncos Lose Wide Receiver, Running Back to Season-Ending Injuries in Same Practice

Well, the Denver Broncos have had better days. Bad news surfaced out of NFL training camp on Tuesday, as the team saw both wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett suffer season-ending injuries.

Both Patrick and Crockett suffered ACL injuries during Tuesday’s practice, the team announced. Trainers carted Patrick off the field during 11-on-11 drills. Crockett sustained a knee injury while putting in work on special teams.

Last season, Patrick ranked second on the Broncos in receiving. He hauled in 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns. He put up similar numbers in 2020, posting 742 yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Patrick was entering his fifth season in the NFL.

Crockett saw limited action as a rookie for Denver last season. The former Missouri Tiger carried the ball just three times for seven yards during the 2021 campaign.

Denver has endured a string of bad luck at the wide receiver position in recent seasons. In 2020, Courtland Sutton played in just one game due to injury. KJ Hamler appeared in only three contests last fall.

Can Broncos Still Have “Explosive” Offense?

Before the start of training camp, another Denver Broncos receiver had a ton of confidence regarding the potential of the offense. Jerry Jeudy believes that having Russell Wilson at quarterback will be the boost the franchise needs.

Will that still be the case with Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett out of the fold?

“Every detail matters with (Wilson),” Jeudy said, according to Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver. “You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback.

“I am excited to play with him – I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team, like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

The loss of Patrick is significant for the Broncos. The good news is Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler and Jeudy provide Wilson with some pretty solid targets. There’s still potential for Denver’s offense to make significant strides, despite the bad news on Tuesday.