Denver Broncos Name Interim Head Coach After Nathaniel Hackett Firing: Report

The Denver Broncos have announced their interim head coach for the final two games of the regular season. The franchise announced that Jerry Rosburg will serve in that role to conclude the 2022 campaign.

Denver announced the firing of Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after suffering a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos own a 4-11 record on the year.

Sources: Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/WJ8BFXlg3k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Rosburg returned to the sidelines in Denver this season after spending the previous three years away. He’s had previously stops with the Cleveland Browns (2001-06), Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-18) as a special teams coordinator.

Hackett hired Rosburg to help with clock management strategy. Rosburg will coach the final two games as the Broncos play the Chiefs and Chargers.

Who Will Coach the Denver Broncos in 2023?

The Broncos have a temporary solution for the coaching vacancy, but who will be the long-term answer for the franchise? A few folks have already weighed in on Twitter.

Already, there’s overwhelming support for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to land the job. Considering his offensive genius and his success with the Saints, it would seem to be a great fit.

“Feel like the Broncos best chance at a quick fix is to give Sean Payton a blank check and hope he can make Russ not awful,” said Barstool Big Cat.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said, “Broncos need Sean Payton.” Another Twitter user added, “The race for Sean Payton begins.”

Payton said after his retirement from the NFL that he would be interested in a return. He still feels like there’s something left to accomplish on the field.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said upon retirement. “And I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don’t think it’s this year, but I think maybe in the future.”

Will Denver be in the picture for Payton?