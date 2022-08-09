Denver Broncos Officially Sell to Walmart Heir for $4.65 Billion

Broncos Country, let’s ride. Congratulations to Rob Walton and his ownership group on their official approval as owners of the Denver Broncos. Walton immediately steals the crown from David Tepper as the NFL‘s wealthiest primary owner. The Walmart heir has an estimated value worth $59.4 billion.

A new era begins.



Welcome to #BroncosCountry, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group — let’s go win some championships! pic.twitter.com/rqxcCQoUfM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 9, 2022

That makes the purchase of the Broncos just a fraction of Walton’s worth, but the $4.65 billion price is certainly hefty. After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the sale would likely receive full support from the NFL’s ownership, the sale finalized the following day. The monumental sale price is the highest of all-time for a North American sports franchise.

With the Walton’s stepping into the picture for Denver, the Bowlen family takes its final curtain as governing body of the franchise. Upon the death of Pat Bowlen in 2019, the family’s intentions to sell the team became immediately clear. However, the process lasted years with the parties agreeing to terms in June.

What’s Next for The Literal “Walmart-Version” of The Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ last championship came in Super Bowl L against the Carolina Panthers. Since the win with Gary Kubiak and Denver legend John Elway running the ship, subsequent attempts at league-wide supremacy failed. Without a bona fide quarterback, the failed tenures of Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio forced Elway aside.

But the Walton’s enter a brand new situation – one that could bring mile-high levels of success. With former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson taking the reins, and former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett enlisted as the new head coach, it’s an exciting time for Broncos Country.

With the tremendous influx of talent thanks to the roster building efforts of George Paton, the Broncos become an immediate AFC favorite. However, it’s comical that the team possesses the third-best odds in the AFC West to win the Super Bowl. The division looks like an upcoming dogfight. But the team becomes well-positioned for sustained relevance following the sale.

With an owner benefitting from an endless supply of pocket change, the Broncos have no excuse but to compete with the top markets in the game. Congratulations to the Waltons, the Bowlens, the NFL’s revenue-sharing plan, but most of all to Broncos fans.