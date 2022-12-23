denver-broncos-prank-team-with-fake-ugly-christmas-sweater-uniforms

Tis the season. And that means the Denver Broncos are using Christmas as an excuse to prank their entire roster ahead of this week’s game. I mean, if your season isn’t going the way you want it to go, the least you can do is keep things fun around the team facility.

The team is going to finish with a losing season. There have been a lot of ups and downs. But the holidays are no time to be down on yourself. Even in the NFL. These Denver Broncos got to have a laugh as they looked at the “new” threads they were given.

Fit with a helmet decked out with a Christmas tree and reindeer to boot – this uniform combination is beyond hideous. Although some players liked what they saw.

🚨 NEW CHRISTMAS JERSEY REVEAL 🚨



(lol jk but we joined @CBSSports in making our guys think these were real) pic.twitter.com/Sn5uNionyN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022

So, if the team isn’t going to use these jerseys on the field, can we get them to some fans? Honestly, I could see some folks in the stands rocking these festive threads. The uniforms are a joke, but the reactions are what’s really funny. These players were trying to talk themselves into it, but most just couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The NFL does a lot of wild things for special unis, but this was too far for these Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos Ready to Move on From Russel Wilson?

The real question for the Denver Broncos is what do you do for the rest of the season? In their last outing, the Broncos were able to get a win against the Arizona Cardinals. Not exactly, world-beaters, Kyler Murray was out, but still. Brett Rypien played and led this team to a win.

Their next game comes against the LA Rams on Christmas day. That’s a major game that will be viewed by millions of people across the country. The Broncos offense is not fun to watch, at least it wasn’t with Wilson. Perhaps Rypien is the answer there.

The Denver Broncos are going to hope they find a win under the tree this Christmas. However, they will have to fight the Rams over the ultimate present on Sunday.