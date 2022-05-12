Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Arrested Thursday on Criminal Tampering Charge

Reports have come out today that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday. He is facing a charge of criminal tampering. A bit of a shock in the sports world. The former Alabama star was arrested in Arapahoe County, in Colorado. He is being held on a “no bond hold.”

Earlier this afternoon, Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter. The initial report was that the NFL player had been taken into custody. However, the charges and details of the arrest weren’t made clear. The Broncos have been aware of the entire situation since it started.

The follow-up, just moments later detailed the charges with a quote from the sheriff.

Arapahoe Sheriff announced that Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is “being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

So, it appears that Jeudy will be waiting a little bit. The terms of a no-bond hold mean that the NFL star will have to see a judge before he can be released on bond. In Colorado, domestic violence enhancements can be added to charges that have an act of violence tied to them. The enhancement is added if the relationship between the victim and accused is an intimate one. Such as a spouse or ex-spouse.

Jerry Jeudy Arrested, Could Face 120 Days in Jail

The charge of 2nd-degree criminal tampering is a misdemeanor. However, it has a potential 120-day jail sentence and a $750 fine attached to it. If Jeudy is found guilty. The Broncos have put out a statement, but not a whole lot else has been revealed at this time.

“We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” the team said.

Jerry Jeudy getting arrested is just not good news. Broncos fans are hoping for good things this season. Russell Wilson at QB, some new life in the organization. Jeudy is a part of that plan. Last season for the Broncos, the receiver played in 10 games and started in five. He caught 38 of 58 targets for 467 yards. However, he did not find the endzone.