Derek Carr Fights Off Tears in Post-Game Presser After Raiders Loss to Colts

Derek Carr’s emotions got the best of him on Sunday evening. After another loss, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback fought back tears while speaking with reporters in the post-game press conference.

The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s NFL debut as the interim head coach of Indianapolis. Las Vegas had several chances to get a win but fell short. Following the game, Carr met with reporters and talked about how upset he was about the team’s struggles.

“I love our coaches, they’ve had nothing but success. Way more success than I’ve ever had,” Carr said. “I’m sorry … sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, it pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off.”

Below is the full clip of Carr’s emotional response:

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

The Raiders dropped to 2-7 on the season after falling to the Colts. Las Vegas has lost three-straight games.

On Sunday, Carr completed 24-of-38 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked twice in the game.

Jeff Saturday Beats Las Vegas Raiders in Coaching Debut

Jeff Saturday quieted a lot of doubters on Sunday. Without any coaching experience at the college or NFL level, Saturday led Indianapolis to a 25-20 victory over Las Vegas in Week 10.

It silenced former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who called Indianapolis’ hire of Saturday a “disgrace” to the coaching profession.

Former Colts punter and current media phenom Pat McAfee showed his support for Saturday, firing off a ton of tweets trolling Cowher for his comments. McAfee was also thrilled to see the former six-time Pro Bowl center pick up his first victory.