Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Makes Unbelievable Confession to Jimmy Fallon

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter made quite the confession about a piece of clothing when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

During a segment called “True Confessions,” Jeter played alongside singer and songwriter Rita Ora. Jeter opened the first envelope where he read a statement: “I once wore a thong in public in front of thousands of people.”

As far as whether that was the truth or a lie, it was the truth according to Jeter. He made an unbelievable confession.

“I’m going to ultimately regret playing this game,” Jeter said. “Let me explain it, let me explain shortly. I had a new teammate that I played with in 2002. He always had a gold thong hanging from his locker. And he told me anytime you struggle, you wear the gold thong, you’re guaranteed to get a hit. So I thought that guy was crazy.

“So in 2004 I went through the worst offensive stretch in my career. And every day I walk and he’d point at the thong. So finally, I wore the thong. Now it wasn’t thong to the skin. I had shorts on underneath. So I put the thong over the shorts. First pitch, home run.”

Well we all have our crazy superstitions and sometimes you have to do something to get out of a slump. For Jeter, it was a crazy pair of underwear.

Derek Jeter Makes Absurd Confession About Golden Thong

Jeter referred to the situation from 2004, well before social media became what it was today. Thinking out loud, how in the world did no one discover this until now?

Sure, the unnamed player could’ve hidden the golden thong in his locker before reporters came in for locker room access postgame.

But the fact that Jeter noticed it for two years before he even thought of trying it? Amazing. Actually, it was more amazing that he did it at all.

But of course, Jeter confessed it to Fallon in front of millions watching. Good for him.In 2004, the Yankees led the American League but fell short of a World Series title. That was the year New York built a 3-0 lead in the ALCS over the Boston Red Sox.

Maybe Jeter should’ve worn the golden thong before Game 7. The Red Sox won four in a row and ended up winning their first World Series title in 86 years, at the time.