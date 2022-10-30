Derrick Henry Makes Tennessee Titans History, Sets New Franchise Record

He earned the nickname “King Henry” for a reason. On Sunday, Derrick Henry set a new Tennessee Titans franchise record, becoming the all-time rushing touchdown leader.

Henry exploded for 219 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in Tennessee’s 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in Week 8. That total put him at 75 career rushing touchdowns with the Titans, breaking Eddie George’s mark (74).

Entering Sunday’s game, Henry had 536 yards and five touchdowns through the first six contests of the season.

New Touchdown King 👑 pic.twitter.com/KBoZZ1GInT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 30, 2022

George racked up 74 rushing touchdowns during his eight seasons with the Titans (1996-2003). Earl Campbell, who tallied 73 touchdowns on the ground, did it in seven years with the then-Houston Oilers.

Henry is in his seventh year with the organization. The Titans selected the former Alabama superstar in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Derrick Henry Makes NFL History

Derrick Henry isn’t just re-writing the record books for the Tennessee Titans, he’s doing it across the league. Sunday marked the sixth time in his career he’s rushed for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns in a game.

That’s three more than anyone else. The next closest? Legendary NFL running backs LaDainian Tomlinson, Barry Sanders and Jim Brown. Doubling up those Hall of Fame running backs is a really impressive feat.

What’s even more ridiculous? Nearly all of those games have come against the Houston Texans. Four of those 200-yard, two-touchdown performances have come against Tennessee’s AFC South rival.

Additionally, Henry’s six 200-yard rushing games ties the likes of O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. He needs just one more to own that league record, as well.

The Titans play the Texans again on Dec. 24. Considering Henry’s success against Houston, he might just own the 200-yard game record on Christmas Eve.