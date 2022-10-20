Deshaun Watson Was Busted for Speeding 97 in a 70 MPH Zone in June

TMZ Sports has just learned that Deshaun Watson found himself in legal trouble a few short months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns. Reportedly, the embattled quarterback received a speeding charge for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone back in June of this year.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it caught the NFL star speeding in his G-Wagon in Sandusky, Ohio. The incident occurred three months after the Houston Texans dealt him to the Browns in a blockbuster trade.

Police body cam footage shows an officer pulling over the 27-year-old on June 11. The officer then walks up to the vehicle and asks Watson if he had any clue how fast he was going.

“Like, 97?” said Deshaun Watson. The Browns’ player also told the cop he had just been traded to Cleveland.

“Yeah,” the officer responded, “I got you at 97.”

Watson said during the stop that he had been traveling into town from Detroit. The entire interaction with the cop was cordial. After a few minutes, Watson was given a citation and allowed to leave the premises.

Court records show the case was closed out on July 6. Reportedly, Watson paid a $185 fine on the citation.

Deshaun Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after he allegedly was sexually inappropriate with multiple female masseuses. The alleged incidents occurred during many separate massage therapy sessions during his time on the Texans.

The quarterback has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases against him. He will be allowed to return to the field for the Cleveland Browns starting in Week 13.

Deshaun Watson Eligible to Return to the Field During Week 13

Starting in 2021, Watson has been sued by more than two dozen female massage therapists for sexual harassment and sexual assault. Watson then denied any wrongdoings even after settling 20 claims of sexual misconduct.

Watson had disagreements with the Texans’ front office that further exacerbated his off-field legal issues. Because of the constant barrage of lawsuits pressed by these women, Watson didn’t play at all during the 2021 season.

Watson was subsequently traded to the Cleveland Browns this past offseason. Earlier this year, he signed a five year contract worth $230 million. It is one of the most expensive contracts in NFL history.

Deshaun Watson had a productive rookie season in the NFL, but it was cut short by injury. However, he burst onto the scene the next two seasons. He led the Texans to consecutive division titles in 2018 and 2019. Then, he led the league in passing yards in 2020. In his first three seasons as Houston’s starting quarterback, he received Pro Bowl honors.

Watson also has the highest career completion percentage of all time (on a minimum of 1,500 attempts). Watson ranks second in all-time career passer rating.

Deshaun Watson famously quarterbacked the Clemson Tigers during his college days. He led the Tigers to a national title in 2016, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch from the previous year’s championship game.

He was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.