WATCH: Deshaun Watson Has Cringeworthy Interview Before Browns’ First NFL Preseason Game

For the first time in 19 months, Deshaun Watson prepared to take a snap in a live NFL game. The Cleveland Browns announced the quarterback would start for the team’s pre-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite facing a six-game regular season suspension.

Before Watson took the field Friday night, he spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala for a pre-game interview. The best way to describe this brief conversation? Cringeworthy.

When Kinkhabwala asked Watson about the “lack of remorse” for his actions, he provided an awkward response.

“Look, I wanna say that I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” Watson said. “The decisions that I’ve made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back. But I want to continue to grow and learn and move forward and show that I am a true person of character.”

Below is the complete interview:

Deshaun spoke with Aditi Kinkhabwala ahead of starting tonight's game in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/9kuHxI9ULh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 12, 2022

The NFL appealed the six-game suspension handed to Watson and seeks a longer punishment. There’s no time window on a decision.

Cleveland announced that Watson would start for the pre-season opener, along with most of the team’s projected starters for the 2022 campaign.

Social Media Responds to Deshaun Watson Interview

As you might have guessed, social media cringed at Deshaun Watson’s pre-game interview. Many criticized Watson’s “remorse,” after he’s maintained his innocence through the sexual misconduct allegations.

Here are just a few of the social media responses from the awkward interview:

Wait, he's sorry? What's he sorry for? I thought he said he didn't do anything? pic.twitter.com/I0LWl5iJZ2 — Reilly (@DetentionArt) August 12, 2022

This isn’t a real interview. It’s PR and, quite honestly, a waste of time. https://t.co/Sf8KyG0WtH — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 12, 2022

Congratulations to everyone who played a role in this video, on and off camera. I hope you're all proud. https://t.co/qpjftp4rDW — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) August 12, 2022

Because of Watson’s actions, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the initial suspension. He had some strong comments regarding the situation.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “There were multiple violations that were egregious and it was predatory behavior.”

We’ll see if the appeal results in a longer punishment for Watson.