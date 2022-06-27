Deshaun Watson’s Accuser Suing Houston Texans for Conspiracy to Enable His Massage Sessions

The Houston Texans are not innocent in Deshaun Watson’s actions. That is what one of Watson’s sexual assault accusers is claiming. She has sued the NFL franchise for “enabling” the quarterback’s massage sessions.

The woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, released a statement along with the lawsuit that was officially filed on Monday.

“This will likely be the first of many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” the statement reads. “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

Within the last week, Watson’s legal team has settled 20 of the 24 civil suits against him. The woman who is suing Houston is one of the four who still have an active suit against Watson.

She claims that the team was part of a conspiracy and failed to supervise him or warn her of his inappropriate conduct. She says Watson used the Texans’ resources to procure massages. Those included rooms set up for him at the Houstonian Hotel, massage tables provided to him for private massage sessions and a nondisclosure agreement form created for him.

Watson has continued to deny any wrongdoing. Houston did not immediately reply to a message when asked for a comment.

How Long Will Deshaun Watson Be Suspended?

Watson is likely to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL this week to decide if a suspension is in order, and how long that suspension will be. Belief around the league remains he might not see game action for possibly another season.

The NFL has been doing its own investigation into Watson. Once the findings are set, they will then be presented to an independent arbitrator – U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson – who will then render a decision on behalf of the league.

If Robinson finds that Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy, she would recommend a suspension. Either the NFL or NFL Player’s Association could appeal the suspension. Any appeal would then go to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who would have the final say on the matter.