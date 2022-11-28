Deshaun Watson’s Return Timeline for the Cleveland Browns: Here’s When He Can Play

Like it or not, Deshaun Watson’s return from NFL suspension is imminent. A league spokesperson recently provided a timeline on when the Cleveland Browns quarterback can return to the field.

Per CBS News, Watson will be re-instated by the league on Monday. He will eligible to play on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Browns play Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans.

“Watson was back at the team facility in a limited basis beginning on October 10 and then was permitted to practice beginning November 14. Today marks the final game of his suspension,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

“Watson has thus far complied with the requirements set out in the August agreement, including evaluation by an NFL-[NFL Players Association] jointly appointed clinical professional and participation in a treatment program designed by behavioral experts, and is expected to continue to do so following his return to the football field.”

Watson was suspended without pay for 11 games, fined $5 million and underwent counseling for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Multiple women accused Watson of sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions while with the Texans.

Deshaun Watson Hasn’t Played in Nearly Two Years

When Deshaun Watson does take his first snap of the season, it’ll be the first time in nearly two years. The quarterback hasn’t played in a game since January 2021.

Watson missed the entirety of the 2021, demanding a trade out of Houston. Once he was signed to a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland, he faced suspension from the NFL.

With Watson suspended, Jacoby Brissett has served as the starter for the Browns. The team owns a 4-7 record while Brissett has thrown for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes.

The big question in Cleveland? Will Watson take over as the team’s starter immediately? Or will the Browns continue to roll with Brissett for the moment?

We’ll find out on Sunday.