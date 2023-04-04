Desmond Howard Reveals He Underwent Surgery To Remove a Tumor

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard recently revealed he underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his middle finger. The College GameDay personality also provided a positive update, saying the operation “went well.”

Howard posted a photo to Twitter on Monday revealing that he underwent surgery on the finger.

“Doc said the surgery went well the tumor was removed,” Howard wrote. “But as you can see, I am still in the clouds. Middle finger back in action in no time!”

Doc said the surgery went well, the tumor was removed. But as you can see, I am still in the clouds. Middle finger back in action in no time! pic.twitter.com/k8535jGIAR — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) April 3, 2023

In a previous post on Instagram, Howard shared a picture of himself giving the camera the middle finger. That’s when he explained the situation initially.

“Happy Monday! Context is always important,” Howard said. “The nurse asked which finger are we operating on? And I responded, ‘This one.’ She gotta good laugh.”

ESPN did not comment on Howard’s surgery.

It’s unclear if Howard will be away from the network for a substantial period of time. Because he underwent surgery in April, we’re all hopeful he’ll be on the College GameDay set when the season kicks off in August.

Howard has been one of the staples of ESPN’s premier pre-game show for years. His personality has always been welcomed on Saturday mornings during the college football season.

After posting the picture about his successful surgery on Monday, Howard received an outpouring of support from the college football community. Fans and colleagues wished the ESPN personality a speedy recovery.

ESPN colleague Robert Griffin III sent well wishes to his partner at the network.

Praying for you brother 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 3, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, “Get well soon Desmond! Prayers up for a speedy recovery!” Another added, “Best wishes on the recovery man.”

Another of Howard’s College GameDay colleagues, Rece Davis, said, “Middle finger is a necessary one for our set. Feel better my friend!” Pat McAfee added, “GODSPEED on that finger boss.”

Fellow Michigan alum and current head men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard also sent Howard well wishes, writing, “Praying for a speedy recovery.”

Howard has been an essential member of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for nearly two decades. The Heisman Trophy winner joined the set with Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit in 2005.

Following an incredible career at Michigan, Howard was selected in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall pick by Washington.