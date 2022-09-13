Desperate Dallas Cowboys Fans Call for Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick After Dak Prescott’s Injury

Dallas Cowboys fans have become a desperate bunch in the wake of Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury. So much so that a group of the fanbase is clamoring for the team to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Prescott suffered the injury in Dallas’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football.” He underwent successful surgery Monday and could return in 4-to-6 weeks. The Cowboys are expected to roll with backup Cooper Rush following Prescott’s injury.

Many took to social media, however, to chime in and beg for team owner Jerry Jones to bring in Kaepernick.

Dear Jerry Jones,



Our season is officially over in the first game. Just go sign Colin Kaepernick so we don’t have to give up anything else to get a QB. Cooper Rush is NOT the answer. We will be last in the NFC East if we don’t act now.



Love,



A loyal fan @dallascowboys — 🤴🏾Tyree🤴🏾 (@CocoaButterPapi) September 12, 2022

Some fans feel that Kaepernick would be an upgrade over Rush while Prescott is sidelined.

There's no reason why the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't kick the tires on Colin Kaepernick. — Cujo💬 (@cujoknows) September 12, 2022

NFL Network analyst Akbar Gbajabiamila added fuel to fire after reporting that he is hearing that the Kaepernick to Cowboys rumors are real.

I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin @Kaepernick7 could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the @DallasCowboys. pic.twitter.com/u1u9vlwNao — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) September 12, 2022

“I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could make hisd long anticipated return in to the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys,” he tweeted.

Dallas Cowboys Legends Disagree on Idea of Team Signing Colin Kaepernick

One man who’s in favor of Kaepernick making his way to “Big D” is Cowboys legend Drew Pearson. Pearson, who starred as a receiver for eleven seasons, told TMZ Sports Monday that the team needs to call Kaepernick and Cam Newton.

“We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience,” Pearson said. “I’m not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game’s already won or already lost. I’m talking about somebody that’s been there, been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.”

Fellow Cowboys receiving legend Michael Irvin, meanwhile, doesn’t feel the same. Irvin said on Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “First Take” that Rush can get the job done. Rush has started just one game — last season in a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now,” Irvin said. “Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I will take my chances with Cooper Rush.

“I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying.”

Kaepernick, 34, has been out of the league since 2016. Over the duration of his six-year career, Kaepernick went 28-30, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 59.8% passing.