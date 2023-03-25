Despite Not Playing Since 2010, Ken Griffey Jr. Is the Third Highest Paid Player for Cincinnati Reds This Season

It’s a sad state of affairs in Cincinnati as it pertains to the Reds at the moment. Many can see that with the naked eye. However, a statistic involving Ken Griffey Jr. and the team’s payroll has shed some serious light on things.

Reds fans and baseball enthusiasts alike have been disgusted by the team’s spending, or lack-thereof over recent seasons. Despite Cincinnati possessing a solid roster a couple seasons ago, the Reds ownership couldn’t be bothered to spend some coin to improve and shoot for a World Series.

As fans look for answers, Baseball History Nut shared a fascinating number to Twitter regarding the franchise’s payroll. They explained that Griffey Jr. is currently the third highest paid player on the team. He hasn’t played for the Reds since 2008.

“If you look at the Cincinnati Reds 2023 payroll. You have: Joey Votto – 25 million Wil Myers – 6 million Ken Griffey Jr – 3.6 million,” tweeted Baseball History Nut. “That’s right, Griffey Jr is the 3rd highest paid player on the Reds payroll this season.”

Ken Griffey Jr. in Cincinnati was awesome for the franchise. But it’s evident the last effects on the Reds haven’t been great. When the team is more focused on paying past debts than the future, you’re in trouble.

With owners like Steve Cohen of the New York Mets spending silly, it’s up to the Reds’ ownership — as well as other frugal franchises — to step up, or get a move on.

Continuing, the Reds fell like a rock in 2022 after a solid 2021 season, where the team won 83 games.

Cincinnati’s record fell 21 games, as the Reds amassed a 62-100 record on the season in 2022. Absolutely nothing went right for the franchise, and fans stopped coming out to see their putrid club, because if ownership doesn’t care, why should they?

Once again, the Reds aren’t expected to be much better in 2023. If your third-highest paid player is a retired Ken Griffey Jr., the ceiling isn’t very high.

Regardless, perhaps the Reds will surprise some people. Their payroll may be a mess, but these are still human beings playing the game we love. We just wish their ownership would show Cincinnati’s fanbase the respect they deserve.