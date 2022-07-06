Despite Reports, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Says Seattle Seahawks Are Not That Interested In Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The curious case of Baker Mayfield continues. As training camp approaches across the NFL, the Cleveland Browns quarterback is still on the search for a new city to call home.

Ever since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, signing him to a five-year, $230 million contract, Mayfield’s days with the Browns have been numbered. Speaking with reporters earlier this summer, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said he had very little interest in returning to the team.

Following the offseason mega-deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, rumors surfaced about the Seattle Seahawks potentially having interest in Mayfield. However, NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport says that’s not likely to happen.

“There’s a couple times a year where this happens – an internet rumor that kinda takes on a life of its own,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Believe me, I always check. I have heard nothing to corroborate Baker Mayfield to the Seahawks at all.”

"I don't know what's gonna happen with Baker Mayfield but the Seahawks have never really been that interested in him" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4OSCOJihtT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2022

Seattle has 10-year NFL veteran Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting job. On paper, Mayfield seems like a great addition to quarterback room for the Seahawks. The team is, apparently, pretty pleased with the situation as it stands.

“It seems crazy to me, but they have never really been that interested in Baker. What they have wanted is a Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith battle,” Rapoport said. “That’s going to be a fascinating training camp because we’re going to see them battle it out on the field.”

Where Will Baker Mayfield Play in 2022?

So, if the Seattle Seahawks aren’t interested in Baker Mayfield and the quarterback has no intention of a return to Cleveland, where will he play in 2022? Even Ian Rapoport is curious to find out where the four-year NFL veteran lands.

“It seems like he wants to be gone [from Cleveland],” Rapoport said. “Which, I know it sounds dumb, obviously, but we don’t know who the starting quarterback is going to be Week 1 for the Browns. So, in a different universe, Baker could be like ‘OK, I’ll just stay here and start however many games and we’ll see what happens with Deshaun Watson.

“He doesn’t want that. It’s been the Carolina Panthers who have been the most aggressive. … So, we’ll see if, closer to training camp, things pick back up. If a trade is going to happen, it’s probably going to happen before training camp at some point.”

Mayfield has 59 career NFL starts under his belt through four years. He’s compiled a 29-30 record and has thrown for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns. Surely someone will take a gamble on the veteran quarterback as the 2022 season approaches.