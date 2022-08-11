Details Emerge Regarding Marshawn Lynch’s Bizarre DUI Arrest

There is driving under the influence, and then there is whatever Marshawn Lynch did to earn himself an arrest last Thursday morning. Driving is an overstatement. But ‘under the influence’ feels a bit too vague.

The former NFL running back left absolutely zero doubt for Las Vegas police officers in their quest to arrest. A mugshot obtained after the incident showed a still-intoxicated Lynch posing with his eyes barely open. While not sustaining injuries, the vehicle wasn’t as lucky.

Photo by City of Las Vegas via Getty Images

With the wheels tireless, and the rims flattened scraping the pavement, the 2020 Shelby GT500 hardly survived the wild excursion. Upon speaking to authorities at initial contact, the former running back expressed he had stolen the car.

This was the condition of Marshawn Lynch's car at the time of his arrest. Without a tire and walking on the rim in another. 😱/#Nfltwitter pic.twitter.com/HgNV6Y0oJx — Jhan Doriel ∴ (@JhanSDoriel) August 11, 2022

Authorities also shared, “[Lynch] stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs.” However, as police officers attempted to speak with the driver, Lynch would “fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter.”

It appears the vehicle is Lynch’s. However, I cannot imagine the 36-year-old gets behind the wheel anytime soon. Lynch also faces a citation for failure to comply with a search warrant.

#BREAKING: Las Vegas police body camera videos show officers pulling Marshawn Lynch out of a car, arresting him on suspicion of DUI. https://t.co/Ros5LkW4yq pic.twitter.com/vQuTu5yvHL — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 11, 2022

The police report states, “Lynch was not cooperative or willing to comply with the Search Warrant and corrections officers from the City of Las Vegas had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw.”

Defending Marshawn Lynch is Just as Difficult Off The Field

Represented by Richard A. Schonfield and David Z. Chesnoff, Lynch’s attorneys released a statement, appearing to attack the police’s procedures. It’s a common defense tactic in a slammed-shut case like Lynch’s.

Physical markings on neighboring streets and sidewalks show erratic behavior before Lynch’s car finally stopped. However, without a visual of the events, the defense team said, “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI.”

“Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation,” said the representatives. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

I’m not qualified to make a ruling in the court of law. However, in the court of public opinion, it feels like an affront to driving instructors nationwide to consider the Shelby GT500 “safely parked”.