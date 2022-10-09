Detriot Lions’ Saivion Smith Suffers Scary Injury, Gets Loaded Into Ambulance

During the Detroit Lions’ matchup versus the New England Patriots on Sunday, cornerback Saivion Smith went down after a minimal contact injury while guarding tight end Hunter Henry.

In the video, located below, Smith engages with Henry and tries to jam him near the line. Then, after the contact, which doesn’t seem all too harsh, Smith collapses to the ground.

One Detroit Lions fan who’s also a medical doctor tweeted a video of the injury. “Minimal contact. Seems innocent. Worst case would be spinal – Mike Utley, Shazier. Best case – stinger plus concussion,” Dr. Jimmy Liao wrote on his tweet.

Savion Smith injury video.

Minimal contact. Seems innocent. Worst case would be spinal – Mike Utley, Shazier. Best case- stinger plus concussion. pic.twitter.com/Vlofu01Kh6 — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) October 9, 2022

Once Saivion Smith went down after his contact with Hunter Henry, medical personnel rushed to the field. Apparently, he was surrounded by medical personnel for “several minutes.” Then, he was loaded into an ambulance which pulled onto the field.

The ambulance and gathered crowd of Lions and Patriots players can be seen below in a tweet by news reported Dave Mager.

Concern here for Lions CB Savion Smith. He bumped with TE Hunter Henry and went down. He was surrounded by medical personnel for several minutes, then loaded into an ambulance. #DETvsNE pic.twitter.com/phHfEAptzc — Dave Mager (@DaveMagerNews) October 9, 2022

Plenty of users flooded Twitter to comment on the injury, sending well wishes to Saivion Smith, his family, and the Lions organization.

“That’s such a freak accident,” one user wrote. “I hope he’s okay.”

One person wondered if the injury was a knee injury. “Knee dislocation?” they asked.

However, another user speculated that the contact didn’t even cause the collapse to the turf. “He’s unconscious when he hit the ground,” they wrote.

Fans React to Saivion Smith’s Scary Injury

“The way his arms drop, maybe it was previous play?” one user wondered. “Collapse?”

“Hope he’s going to be okay!” another fan wrote. “Praying for him!”

“I have no idea what happened here,” another wrote.

Saivion Smith first attended Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. Then, Smith transferred to IMG Academy, where he started as a junior, recording 67 tackles and 5 interceptions along with 4 fumble recoveries.

After another solid senior season, he was rated as a four-star prospect.

Smith first attended Louisiana State University to play football, where he appeared in ten games as a freshmen. He then transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and recorded 31 tackles and 2 interceptions.

He transferred for Alabama and started in 12 of 15 games for the Crimson Tide that year. Smith recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions. He declared for the draft before the start of his senior year.

Smith first signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After being cut, he was drafted in the XFL Supplemental Draft by the Houston Roughnecks. However, when the league went bankrupt, he was picked up as a free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

In 2021, he was picked up and released by three teams: Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers. He’s been on either the Lions roster or practice squad since the end of last year.