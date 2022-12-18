WATCH: Detroit Lions Fan Shuts His Wife Down in Pass Protection

If the Detroit Lions are in need of replacing offensive tackle Penei Sewell, one fan might be able to fill in. A guy wearing Sewell’s jersey showed off his pass-blocking skills against his wife during the pre-game tailgate.

We’re not really sure if this was some sort of challenge or what, but the fan wearing Sewell’s jersey certainly took the role of pass-blocking pretty seriously. He had no issue throwing his wife off balance as she attempted to “pass rush” the invisible quarterback.

After just one run through, the happy couple appeared to call it quits. Maybe they were tired. Perhaps the point was proven. Or maybe there was a cold beer and a few brats waiting for them!

Regardless of the reason, just one rep of this drill was enough.

When a football guy finds himself a football wife.pic.twitter.com/MfCkAV2fYl — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 18, 2022

Fortunately for Detroit — and the fan — the Lions didn’t need to replace their offensive tackle to defeat the New York Jets. Detroit registered a 20-17 victory on Sunday to improve to 7-7 on the year.

Detroit Lions Fans Can Impact the Game

So, the fan wearing a Penei Sewell jersey this week might not be able to impact the game from a pass-blocking standpoint, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t affect the play on the field. Last week, head coach Dan Campbell told a hilarious story about getting distracted by fans doing the wave.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a trick play in last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings. Sewell checked in as an eligible receiver, caught a pass and converted a first down.

Campbell said he was distracted by fans doing the wave around the stadium and had no clue what was happening.

“Here’s another thing that happened,” Campbell said on the Pat McAfee Show. “These things happen during the game, but—so we’re in that situation and the fans are doing the wave around the stadium.

“And so I’m just watching it and I hear Ben Johnson go, ‘Hey coach, do you want to…’ and I’m so focused on the wave and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ And then I look up, and we’re throwing it to Penei, and I’m like, ‘What the f— are we doing?’ He said, ‘Coach, you said it was fine.’ But it worked out great. It was unbelievable.”

Fans don’t need to be great pass-blockers to have an impact on the game. They can do it by simply doing the wave. Although, in that case, it almost worked against Detroit.