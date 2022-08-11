Detroit Lions Player Reveals Former Coaching Staff’s Disdain for Fun

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aiden Hutchinson won the hearts of football fans worldwide when his rendition of Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean stole the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

With the series putting the Detroit Lions’ organization under the microscope, players like to talk. And when players talk, plenty of information becomes available. After the viral moment, one current Lions defender took aim at his former coaching staff in the Motor City.

Tracy Walker – Detroit’s third-round selection in 2018 – doesn’t exactly miss former head coach Matt Patricia. The safety joined the Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket to air his grievances with the staff.

When tasked with performing rookie skits, Walker and a group turned the skit into a playful roast of the coaches. However, Patricia and company didn’t quite express satisfaction. Letting their egos get the best of their senses of humor, Patricia forced the entertainers to fix their egregious errors.

Already required to redo the skit at 5 AM, Patricia insisted on a third attempt to showcase proper acting. Walker said, “Oh man, it was bad. We had to wake up at 5:00 the next morning and redo that skit, made up another play and everybody laughed, but it still wasn’t what they wanted because we weren’t acting. So I had to do another skit.”

Walker briefly became a free agent this offseason before returning to Detroit on a three-year deal worth $25 million. When asked on the radio show if he would’ve returned to a Patricia-led regime, Walker did not mince words. “I wouldn’t have came back,” he said. “Just being honest, I wouldn’t have came back.”

Detroit Lions Taking a Page From The Buffalo Bills’ Playbook of Rookie Hazing

Just ask the Buffalo Bills. Similar to Hutchinson’s vocal showcase, rookies from Buffalo’s offensive line put their hidden talents on full display. One might argue the rookies put on too much of a display. Stripping to just their athletic shorts, the linemen delivered a terrific performance of the Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way.

The incredible video captured by wide receiver Stefon Diggs shows quarterback Josh Allen showing full support for his new protectors. Allen hoists his iPhone with the flashlight activated to represent a lighter at a crowded concert. While the group might not make it past the first round of American Idol, the team clearly enjoyed the serenading.

Matt Patricia could take a few notes, but I doubt his inability to take a joke was the sole cause behind the Lions’ 13-29-1 record throughout his tenure.