Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Takes Brutal Hit, Ruled Out With Concussion: VIDEO

Following a big hit on the field, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is done for the day against the Dallas Cowboys.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit hard in the first quarter with around four minutes left. St. Brown was taken down by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr after catching a short-left pass from Lions quarterback Jared Goff. After getting back up, the NFL player looked shaken up. He briefly spoke to one of the referees before heading off the field. He was evaluated in a blue medical tent. Fans then saw St. Brown leaving for the locker room without a helmet.

The play in which Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured.



St. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today's game due to a concussion. pic.twitter.com/B2xjhpvXs7 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 23, 2022

Minutes after the incident, the Detroit Lions issued an update on Twitter stating St. Brown suffered from a concussion. He is officially out for the game.

Sports Illustrated further reports St. Brown was added to the long list of offensive player injuries for the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver DJ Chark is also on the list due to an ankle injury. Another wide receiver Jameson Williams is recovering from a torn ACL. St. Brown previously missed the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He played only briefly in the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots because of an injury to his ankle.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Stated that His Health Was 85-90% Coming Off the Bye Week

Meanwhile, St. Brown recently spoke to ESPN about how he was feeling before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown stated that he felt his health was 85-90% coming off the bye week. He spent the time off hanging out with friends and family while receiving treatment for his ankle.

The wide receiver suffered a sprained ankle during Week 3’s game against Minnesota Vikings. He also told ESPN that while he was frustrated with the injury he’s glad it’s just a sprained ankle. “It could be much worse, but I’m glad it’s just a sprained ankle. Just treating it day by day, and hopefully, I can come back sooner rather than later.”

St. Brown also told M Live that his ankle was starting to feel better early last week. As he spoke about the bye week, St. Brown stated, “It was good. You know get that week off. Get some rest. Get some treatment back. It feels better. Feels better than it did last week, so we’ll see what happens this week. Like I said, I’m getting better. Ankle sprains, they tend to linger. As long as I’m feeling a little bit better each day, I think I’ll be fine.”

Lions Head Coach Dan recently spoke about the importance of the bye week. “I mean, it actually is a blessing, and so it’ll be huge to have this bye next week because we will get a significant amount of our players back and very good players back. And so, it’s a blessing. Good lord’s looking after us.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown came into the Cowboys game with a total of three receiving touchdowns and 27 receptions.