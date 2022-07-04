DEVOURING THE COMPETITION: Joey Chestnut Wins 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

One of the greatest dynasties in “sports” continued today, as Joey Chestnut won his 15th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 16 years. Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs and buns to defeat his competitors and capture the 2022 competitive eating crown once again.

Chestnut limped onto the stage on crutches with his right foot in a cast due to a ruptured tendon.

“It’s all right, I’ll be able to stand up and eat,” he said in an interview this week after he weighed in at 235 pounds. “I’m not eating with my leg.”

Joey Chestnut came up well short of his own world record of 76 hot dogs and buns in the contest’s 10 allotted minutes. He set the record during last year’s event.

As usual, the 38-year-old left the rest of the challengers in the dust. Geoffrey Esper came in second place with 43 – a full 20 hot dogs and buns behind Chestnut’s total. Rookie James Webb was the bronze finisher with 41 consumed.

Miki Sudo Continues Dominance on Women’s Side

Another hot dog-eating dynasty also exists in the women’s division. Miki Sudo scarfed down 40 hot dogs and buns to claim her eighth title in nine years. The only competition she did not win during that time was in 2021, when she was pregnant and did not enter.

That makes Sudo 8-for-8 in her career at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The second-place women’s finisher was Michelle Lesco at 26 total hot dogs and buns.

So, Sudo and Joey Chestnut get to hold their titles for another 365 days. Once again, the annual event did its job to bring the country together for a couple of hours on the 4th of July. According to Nathan’s Franks’ website, approximately 35,000 “fans” flocked to Coney Island to watch in person. It looks absolutely electric to watch live.