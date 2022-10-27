Dez Bryant Joins Antonio Brown in Support of Kanye West Amid Antisemitic Remarks

NFL free agent receiver Dez Bryant does not believe that the recent comments from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, were antisemitic.

Dez Bryant posted a clip on Twitter Wednesday of Ye saying that he is jealous of the way Jewish people do business. Bryant appeared to use the clip to show that Ye does not “hate Jewish people.”

I don’t think Kanye Hate Jewish people… I listen to his entire interview his part of it https://t.co/HdBpe47vkr pic.twitter.com/Gv0z9r8Ba6 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 26, 2022

The former Dallas Cowboys standout had previously tweeted “it seems that freedom of speech only applies whenever the right person is saying it,” before engaging in debate with other Twitter users.

West, who is now known as Ye, is the founder of Donda Sports. Ye made antisemitic comments on Twitter earlier this month. He has since seen companies and athletes cut ties with him and his agency in recent days. Antonio Brown, president of Donda Sports, issued a statement Tuesday in support of Ye and the agency.

“Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection,” Brown wrote. “I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.”

Brown announced that he would remain president of Donda Sports.

“I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and designs to our world,” he wrote. “I remember in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

Both Twitter and Instagram suspended Ye after he tweeted the antisemitic comments. Adidas terminated its relationship with the rapper, as did Creative Artists Agency, Balenciaga, Gap and Foot Locker among others.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown decided to leave Donda Sports Tuesday. His decision came one day after telling The Boston Globe that he would remain with the agency. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald also announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the agency. Both had signed with Donda Sports in May.