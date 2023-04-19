The hardest thing to do in all of sports is hit a baseball. Despite that, Nick Ahmed of the Arizona Diamondbacks decided that he needed to make it even harder.

Ahmed decided that, instead of taking pitches out of the strike zone, working a hitter-friendly count, and attacking his pitch, he should swing at a pitch in the dirt. He didn’t swing at a low pitch, though. Ahmed swung at a pitch that bounced before it got to home.

Somehow, the Diamondbacks shortstop still got a hit off the bounce. Check it out, here:

Nick Ahmed hit a double on a pitch that bounced 🤯



It was a 2-2 count with the bases loaded and nobody out. Jordan Montgomery was trying to get him to chase out of the zone and get himself a desperately needed strikeout. Nick Ahmed was trying to make something happen and got caught waiving at the low pitch.

The Diamondbacks got lucky, though, Ahmed took the pitch off the ground and deposited it into left field. Two runs scored and Ahmed even made it into second with a double on the play. It was reminiscent of when Vladimir Guerrero, known for his ability to hit bad balls, hitting the ball off a bounce.

In fact, Nick Ahmed’s hit turned out to be a game winner, with the Diamondbacks going on to win 8-7, never giving back the lead.

Alex Verdugo Forgot He Was on TV, Swears in Postgame Interview

The Boston Red Sox came from behind in the 10th inning to beat the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The winning hit stayed fair by a matter of inches off the bat of Alex Verdugo and he was thrilled about it.

He was so happy that he forgot he stopped thinking about his language. The problem is that when you’re on TV, you’re also not supposed to drop f-bombs.

“Please be f*****g fair,” Verdugo said he was thinking when he hit the ball. He knew what he did right away, though, covering his mouth with a grin.

“Oh, my bad. But please be fair, man. I was like. I just didn’t want to pull one, and, f*****g, whoops, there’s another one. God dang.”

NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster reminded Alex Verdugo that they were on TV but he didn’t seem to care too much. He was just euphoric for the win, which Boston needed to get back to .500 on the season.