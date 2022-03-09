dick-vitale-reveals-he-is-cancer-free-after-latest-scan

Some great news. Dick Vitale is not cancer-free after his latest scan, and just in time for March Madness to get in full swing. It’s Vitale’s favorite time of year! Diaper Dandies, Basketball Bennies, PTPers and all that madness babyyy! College basketball fans can universally celebrate this news, that’s for sure.

This basketball season just hasn’t been the same with Dick Vitale sidelined with cancer. He has been such an advocate of cancer research, charities, and more. He has dealt with his own health issues throughout the years but has always come out on the other side of it. Thankfully, we can say the same after this health scare.

Check out Dickie V’s tweet below celebrating the good news.

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

“OMG ALL THE PRAYERS,” Vitale said on Twitter. “Many of u [sic] have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby!”

Dick Vitale getting cancer-free just in time for March… priceless. And, really, it just adds to his legend as college basketball’s biggest fan and torchbearer. Now, let’s get Dickie to a first-round game! Gotta see those Prime-Time-Players!

Dick Vitale Has Battled Cancer Off and On for Two Years

There really isn’t anyone out there tougher and more resilient than Dick Vitale who has battled cancer twice in two years now. In 2021, it was melanoma that the sportscaster had to battle. He fought through it and was ready for the 2021-2022 season. However, his lymphoma diagnosis in October put an end to that.

Vitale did return to broadcasting, but it wasn’t like before. It was strange that he wasn’t at Coach K’s last home game since he has been there for so many great Duke-UNC matchups over the decades. Conference tournaments are starting up and then the big dance will be here before we know it.

Hopefully, now that Dick Vitale is cancer-free he can at least sit and enjoy games from home. But, wouldn’t it be great to hear him on the call for some tournament games this year? All the best to Dickie V, his family, and let’s hope that he can stay happy and healthy moving forward.