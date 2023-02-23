Dick Vitale Slams Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats’ Comments Amid Murder Investigation

Alabama has become the talk of college basketball this season as it became a top-two team in the country. This week, however, the Crimson Tide is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In January, Alabama player Darius Miles was arrested on capital murder charges. Court records showed he provided the gun Michael Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris in the early morning hours Jan. 15. The trial started Tuesday — and police testified Crimson Tide freshman star Brandon Miller received a text from Miles and brought the gun to the scene.

In light of the development, Alabama coach Nate Oats met the media after practice. Suffice to say, it didn’t go well. He said Miller was in the “wrong spot [at the] wrong time,” and that comment made its way around social media. He also said Miller wasn’t in trouble and it became increasingly clear he’d play in Wednesday’s game at South Carolina.

ESPN personality Dick Vitale was among the vocal critics of Oats’ remarks. He sounded off about them via Twitter Wednesday ahead of the game.

“I was SHOCKED by the comments of @AlabamaMBB Nate Oats yesterday but I am doubly SHOCKED that superstar Brandon [Miller] is scheduled to play tonight,” Vitale tweeted. “Isn’t providing a gun to a teammate that was used in a murder a serious offense?”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told the ESPN College GameDay podcast Miller planned to play in the game and more information came to light over the last couple days. As it turns out, Miller thought he was going to pick Miles up and didn’t know there was a gun in the car. Additionally, the texts were Miles asking Miller to get him over the course of an hour.

Earlier this season, Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Recently, police testimony revealed that Miles texted another player, Brandon Miller, for the gun used in the shooting.

This prompted Alabama head coach Nate Oats to jump to Miller’s defense. He said that Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then, Oats spoke about his NBA potential.

“I’m sure NBA scouts will ask,” Oats said. “They do their homework. I think the article that it came out also stated that Brandon has been interviewed and they’re comfortable with everything that happened there.”

This response prompted some backlash and criticism and led to Oats releasing a follow-up statement.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects–they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative,” Oats wrote.

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family.”