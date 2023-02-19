Dick Vitale Sounds Off On Kentucky, NCAA Tournament Chances

A lot has been made about Kentucky’s potential NCAA Tournament hopes this season. With a less-than-stellar year, the Wildcats find themselves on the bubble pretty late in the year. But college basketball icon Dick Vitale believes John Calipari’s team has now done enough.

Over the weekend, Kentucky handed No. 10 Tennessee a 66-54 loss, sweeping the season series. Vitale says that’s enough for the Wildcats to punch a ticket to the Big Dance.

“Yes (Kentucky) with a sweep of (Tennessee) is now going to be part of (March Madness),” Vitale wrote. “As they have had a solid week of beating (Mississippi State) & Tennessee. Yes (Calipari) must feel pretty good today.”

Yes @KentuckyMBB with a sweep of @Vol_Hoop is now going to be part of @MarchMadnessMBB as they have had a solid week beating @HailStateMBK & Tennessee . Yes @UKCoachCalipari must feel pretty good today . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 18, 2023

Kentucky ranks third in the SEC standings following the wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee. The Wildcats own an 18-9 record overall with a 9-5 mark in league play.

Last week, FOX bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy listed Kentucky as the No. 11 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. He had the Wildcats pitted against No. 6 seed TCU.

Kentucky Trolls Tennessee Hard After First Win in Knoxville

Hit the rewind button and go back to January. Kentucky, who was struggling mightily at the time, desperately needed a big win over No. 5 Tennessee.

The Wildcats dialed up the upset, stunning the Volunteers in Knoxville 63-56. After the game, UK’s social media squad got in on the fun, savagely trolling the SEC rival on Rocky Top.

but not for us … pic.twitter.com/Z07MELWP9s — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 14, 2023

Plenty of Kentucky fans loved the response from the social media team.

“We gottta win more, this new guy on the keys is elite,” one UK fan said on Twitter. Another added, “Whoever this is……double their salary asap.”

“Oh this is good,” another Kentucky fan said. Several others from around Twitter simply said, “admin W.”

Kentucky steered clear of trolling Tennessee after Saturday’s win in Lexington. We kinda wish they had gone all in on that front, though.