Did J.J. Watt Just Announce His Retirement From the NFL on Twitter?

Arizona Cardinals superstar defensive end J.J. Watt may be calling it a career. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning hinting at retirement.

Watt shared images with his family and newborn son from the weekend following Arizona’s 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay. He posted some interesting comments along with the photos.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and pleasure.”

If this is a retirement announcement from Watt, it comes as the Cardinals completed the home portion of their 2022 schedule. Arizona has games on the road against Atlanta and San Francisco to conclude the season.

Watt has spent 12 years in the NFL. He played 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and has spent the past two with the Cardinals.

J.J. Watt’s Hall of Fame-Worthy NFL Career

If this does mark the end of J.J. Watt’s career in the NFL, it’s been one hell of a run. The former Wisconsin standout has been one of the league’s most dominant defensive linemen for over a decade.

Though he started out hating the NFL — described during an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks — it only took about half a season for Watt to find a rhythm in the league. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2011, marking the start of a fabulous 12-year run.

Watt earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times (2012, 2014, 2015) during his 10 seasons with the Texans. He’s earned five Pro Bowl selections and was twice the league’s sack leader.

The dominant defensive end has also earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2017) and was named to the league’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

With two games remaining in his career, Watt has racked up 111.5 sacks, tallied 580 tackles and forced 27 fumbles. He’s also accounted for six total touchdowns, three on offense and three on defense.

Regardless of whether Watt calls it a career or sticks around for another season or two, he’s undoubtedly headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.