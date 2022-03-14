Did Tom Brady Break His Retirement News To Cristiano Ronaldo First?

This whole retirement saga has been a rollercoaster. But, did Tom Brady tell Cristiano Ronaldo about the news first? It sure seems like that was the case. Brady was out across the pond to see some Manchester United games and chatter it up with the world’s best other football player. The soccer star and the quarterback looked like old friends talking.

Over on Brady’s Instagram story, the video was originally posted. It quickly made the rounds on Twitter after NFL writer Ari Meirov posted it on his profile. It sure sounds like the two are talking about the QB’s future and Ronaldo says something about, “are you finished?” The look on Brady’s face says it all.

The face Brady makes…. pic.twitter.com/9R99tZCdfm — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) March 13, 2022

As two of the world’s biggest sports stars ever, they have an insight into things that most folks wouldn’t know. One of those has to be the desire to be the best no matter what it takes. It seems that Tom Brady let Cristiano Ronaldo what his intentions were going to be just a few hours before the news became official.

Maybe this was just part of the tease? Whatever it was, it looks like Brady confided in the soccer superstar a little bit.

The news of Brady coming out of retirement is a shock to many. Also, the fact that he is coming back to Tampa Bay is big news. A lot of rumors had the GOAT coming back after a year or so and taking to a new team. Or, perhaps backing out of his Buccaneers contract and playing this year but in San Francisco to elsewhere.

Turns out, that was all just speculation and conjecture. Whatever truth there might have been to those rumors is now squashed.

After Tom Brady Fills Cristiano Ronaldo in on Return, Teammates Celebrate on Twitter

Now, Tom Brady’s teammates likely didn’t know the news beforehand. However, once it went official on his Twitter, there was a lot of rejoicing. If you are a member of that Bucs offense, this is nothing but music to your ears. Church bells ringing through the streets and all that. With the GOAT in the backfield, you will always have a shot to win a Super Bowl.

Members of the offense and defense sent out messages on Twitter. Of course, Mike Evans, the star receiver next to Chris Goodwin had reason to celebrate. He has caught double-digit touchdowns in each of the last two seasons that Brady has been in Tampa. With over 2,000 yards total in that time as well, it is clear that Evans is a Brady favorite.

Mike Edwards, a safety for the Bucs, was also excited to hear the news. This is going to cause one big party down in Florida to close out the weekend. Another season with Brady and another season to go after a title.