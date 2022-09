Yes, DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket is having issues. Again. This time it’s a full-blown outage of the streaming service.

As most of the early afternoon NFL games are ending, DirecTV acknowledged the issue. The company issued the following statement:

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app and will share more when we restore the programming.”

