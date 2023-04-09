It was a heck of a Saturday afternoon for Brady Ware, who put on a show on the mound and at the plate. In the second game of a doubleheader, Ware hit for the cycle and tossed a seven-inning no hitter for his University of Indianapolis squad.

After not playing in the first game of the doubleheader against Drury University, Ware took the mound and hit cleanup. He started things off with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning, putting the Greyhounds up, 1-0.

“Brady Ware will trot around the bases!” the play-by-play announcer said. It would not be the last time he was singing Ware’s praises.

Brady Ware completed baseball today when he threw a no hitter and hit for the cycle in the same gamepic.twitter.com/t7Z3qQozzn — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 8, 2023

Ware followed up his home run with a three RBI triple later that same inning. He’d later score himself, his second time going around the bases in the second inning. In the third inning, he came up again and slapped a double down the left field line, sending another runner home.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, he completed his cycle with a single through the right side of the infield.

“Ware gets a hit, gets past the first basemen, and that’s going to be the cycle for Brady Ware!” the play-by-play announcer said.

On top of hitting for the cycle, Ware showed out on the mound

Hitting for the cycle on its own is achievement enough, but Ware was not stopping there. In a Shohei Ohtani-like showing, he tossed a seven-inning no hitter to go with his monster day at the plate.

“Brady Ware not only hits the cycle today, he gets the no-hit, shutout complete game as well!” the play-by-play announcer extolled.

Ware’s final pitching line: Seven innings, no hits, five bases on balls, and 11 strikeouts on 110 pitches. While he didn’t have the chance to go a full nine, seven innings of slamming the door on the opposing lineup is nothing to scoff at.

But in the same way a seven-inning no hitter might lose a hint a shine, hitting for the cycle in only four at bats is that much more impressive. Ware finished the game 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, double and single while scoring twice and tallying five RBI.

Behind this Herculean feat of baseball, Ware and UIndy beat Drury, 14-0, and cinched up a 3-1 series victory.

Safe to say Ware has probably never had a day on the diamond quite like this — and sadly probably won’t again. But it’d be something for Ware to top the show he put on last Saturday.