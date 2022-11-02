Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Was Not Tom Brady’s ‘Idea’: Report

According to reports, Tom Brady wasn’t ready for the clock to run out on his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finalized his divorce from the supermodel. But, per reports from People, he “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things.”

“This was not Tom’s idea,” the source said when discussing the split. They later added that the Super Bowl champion “didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.”

The 45-year-old is also said to have tried “to make things work” with Bündchen before calling it quits, but the attempt appeared “too little, too late,” according to a report from the outlet. “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” a source added.

On Friday, the famed couple confirmed that they were ending their marriage after spending 13 years together and raising a family. “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” the mother of two wrote in her divorce announcement on Instagram.

Tom Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with the former Brazilian supermodel, posted his own message.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the quarterback wrote online. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

He continued: “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Weeks before the October divorce announcement, rumors swirled regarding Brady and Bündchen’s marriage.

Before the 2022 NFL season, outlets reported that the two had been in heated arguments over the athlete’s decision to not retire. A source later said that the pair’s marital problems had “nothing to do” with his career playing football.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” the insider said.

Currently, Brady is in his 23rd season in the NFL and his third year with the Buccaneers. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay is currently ranked second in the NFC South at 3-5. The team will host the Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday in a divisional-round rematch from January’s playoffs.