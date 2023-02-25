76ers Coach Doc Rivers Claims NBA Forced Injured Joel Embiid To Play in All-Star Game

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers claimed the NBA forced Joel Embiid to play in the All-Star Game despite the star player’s injuries.

The NBA All-Star Game saw its ratings plummet this year amid a poorly played game and injuries to other stars, such as LeBron James. Rivers said Embiid, who was not named an All-Star starter, was not going to play and rest.

However Embiid was apparently forced to play in the game, according to Rivers.

“The night before, Joel called me and told me he wasn’t even playing,” Rivers said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “So he wasn’t even gonna go, and then he had to go, basically, because they told him ‘you have to be (here).’ I mean, he didn’t want to play.”

Embiid is in the midst of another spectacular season after MVP runner-up finishes to Denver’s’ Nikola Jokic. The 76ers star, over 46 games this year, averaged 33 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game, shot 53% from the floor and 34.2% from three point range.

The NBA All-Star Game forcing Embiid to play, if true, should not be a surprise. Since the ratings were so low, the league wanted as many stars as possible in the game.

However, it didn’t help matters over All-Star weekend. Rivers’ comments about Embiid aren’t shocking and in the grand scheme of things, the Sixers want to win an NBA title.

NBA All-Star Game Delivers Record-Low Ratings, even with Joel Embiid

According to Sports Media Watch, this year’s All-Star game in Salt Lake City was “easily” the lowest TV ratings of all time. Between TNT and TBS, the NBA had just a 2.2 rating and 4.59 million viewers. A 3.1 rating was the previous low, coming during the 2021 and 2022 editions, while six million viewers in 2021 were the former record low.

James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were captains for this year’s game. Both had the opportunity to draft their teams, selecting from some of the best in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Although, there was a mix and match when everything was said and done.

Teams Giannis wound up with the win, 184-175.

Even for an NBA, a total of 359 points is a high one. The complaints throughout the years about the focused on defense played during the regular season. A modern All-Star game magnifies the problem.

Indianapolis will play host next season, with the NBA certainly needing better results. The league is going to have to plan accordingly to do so, hoping for better results.