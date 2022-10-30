Documents Reveal New Details Into Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s Split

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, more details concerning the split have reportedly surfaced.

According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took a four-hour Parent Education and Family Stabilization. This was done prior to filing for divorce in a Florida courthouse. Brady had completed the course on October 25th while Bündchen completed it on October 26th. The course was deemed “required.”

The media outlet further reported that per Florida laws, separating and divorcing parents are to complete the course. It is designed to educate, train, and assist parents in divorce’s impacts on both parents and children. Tom Brady and Bündchen share two children, 12-year-old Benjamin, and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady has 15-year-old Jack with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen reportedly filed for divorce on Friday (October 28th) and cited the union was “irretrievably broken.” She and Tom Brady have been married for 13 years. In her Instagram Story, Bündchen shared, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

In a statement, Tom Brady shared the news. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together, ” Brady explained. He also said that he and Bündchen are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady noted that he and Bündchen that they made the decision with consideration. It was a painful and difficult decision. “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. ”

Attorneys Say Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Were ‘Smart’ To Delay Filing For Divorce In Order to Maintain Privacy

Meanwhile, a divorce attorney told PageSix that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were “smart” to delay filing for divorce. This is due to it allowing them to maintain privacy.

While explaining the process, Jacqueline Newman, a divorce attorney, told the media outlet, “They very often will settle behind closed doors before they let anyone in. I think it’s very common. It’s the smarter way to do things.”

Newman also said that public divorces may impact a celebrity’s image. “You’re not only negotiating issues of custody and issues of finances, but you also have to be very careful if your public image is very valuable. It’s just smarter not to put anything out there until you’re done and the ink is dried.”

PageSix further reports that along with taking the classes, the former couple has agreed on a marital settlement agreement. However, the agreement remains confidential.