Dodgers Fan Who Got Wrecked by Security While Proposing in the Outfield Starts GoFundMe To Pay for Wedding

During yesterday’s Opening Day game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium, one guy hopped out of the left field bleachers and scuttled out into the middle of the outfield, where he turned around and got down on one knee. You know what comes next.

Out came an engagement ring for all to see as the crowd serenaded him in cheers. But, mere seconds after he got down on his knee, a security guard completed a flawless blindside tackle of the guy straight into the Dodger Stadium turf. The proposer’s hat went flying as well as his ring box, which the guards didn’t seem too worried about. Security kept him on the turf as they handcuffed and arrested him on the spot for trespassing onto the field.

A few days later and we now have an update in this love story.

The bride-to-be, Stephani Gutierrez, apparently said yes despite the disaster at Opening Day. Because a couple of days later, she created a GoFundMe for folks to pitch in for their wedding. In a message as part of the GoFundMe, Gutierrez gave some backstory on their relationship and revealed the punishment her fiance was doled out for running onto the field. Read below:

Fiance of Proposal Guy Releases Statement

“Hey everybody, You might have seen our viral video where my fiancé proposed to be in the baseball field at Dodger stadium and he got tackled by security. That’s us!

“We have been together for 3 years now with our 1-year old child. My fiancé, Ricardo, said his motive was to ensure me how he is willing to go above and beyond. For those wondering, he was only banned for a year, so luckily our son will be able to laugh with us about this at a future Dodgers baseball game!

“Happy to share he’s okay and we’re both at home now. Thank you for all the support we are both so happy and still on cloud 9 with our new engagement!!”

So, all’s well that ends well. This young couple is headed towards marriage after Ms. Gutierrez said yes to Ricardo after his valiant but thwarted proposal attempt at Dodger Stadium. Now, they’ll try to capitalize on going viral by spreading their GoFundMe.

Also, Ricardo got off relatively cheap. Just a one-season ban for a pretty serious violation. Some franchises would not hesitate to just ban a fan for good for doing that. However, he didn’t run out there nude or try to mess with the players or anything. Instead, he won the hearts of baseball fans everywhere with his proposal attempt. A lifetime ban may have earned the Dodgers some backlash that they’d rather not deal with. So someday soon the married pair will be back in action for a Dodger game.