Does the NFL Hate the Cowboys? Fans Suspicious After Multiple Players Fined for Strange Reasons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs both found their wallets a bit emptier after the NFL fined them each Saturday.

The former was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. During the Cowboys’ 26-17 Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons flexed over and trash talked tight end Dallas Goedert.

💰 Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for this incident with Eagles TE Dallas Goedert on @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/PYY79R1ljK — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 22, 2022

Diggs, meanwhile, received a $9,577 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after he took off his helmet following a fourth quarter Eagles touchdown.

The fines have been put into question from NFL and Cowboys fans, who feel that both are unwarranted. Many point to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ rather rocky relationship with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a valid reason.

20k in fines for that? Goodell really does hate Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/OCvSEDGTnP — Arrogant Cowboys fan ✭ (@MrSoprano21) October 22, 2022

“20k in fines for that?” one Twitter user asked. “Goodell really does hate Jerry Jones.”

“On the one hand these fines are incredibly stupid,” another pointed out. “On the other hand it’s hilarious because we like it when bad things happen to the Cowboys.”

There are some, meanwhile, who aren’t buying into the conspiracy.

“There are fines for all unsportsmanlike conduct penalties,” one fan pointed out. “This is not a conspiracy against the Cowboys. Every one that gets one is fined. Unsportsmanlike Conduct — 1st offense: $13,261 | 2nd offense: $18,566. Football into Stands — 1st offense: $7,426 | 2nd offense: $12,731.”

Dak Prescott Making Cowboys Return in Week 7

Both Parson and Diggs will be out on the field for the Cowboys’ (4-2) Week 7 home matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-4). As will quarterback Dak Prescott — his first start since undergoing surgery on his right thumb following the 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3).

“I’m still going to do some things to make sure that it doesn’t flare up or something unexpected happens,” Prescott said Thursday, via the Cowboys. “I’m not just going to act like I didn’t have a broken bone a few weeks ago.

“But for the most part, I’m healthy, it feels good. [I can] grab the ball. Ball is comfortable in my hand. My grip is great. And yeah honestly, putting it behind me and just focusing on this game plan and doing the best I can.”