WATCH: Dog Gets Loose, Brings College Basketball Game to a Halt

We’ve got a “pup”-set in college basketball. A dog took center stage during Saturday’s game between American and George Washington, wandering onto the court.

Early in the first half of Saturday’s game, a border collie ran onto the floor, forcing officials to take a brief “paws.” Sorry for the terrible pun … or are we?

Fortunately, the dog ran onto the court after a dead ball whistle, so it didn’t really interrupt anything. After making a quick run from one side of the floor to the other, the border collie made its way back to the owner.

A dog interrupting a college basketball game may not even be the best part. It might be one of the broadcasters, who just mutters, “Oh my god, I love it.” Below is the clip, shared by ESPN:

WHO LET THE DOG OUT 🐶 pic.twitter.com/CQO22iuyuQ — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2022

Who would’ve thought the Disney movie Air Bud would actually come to life?

It’s not really clear where the dog came from — perhaps it was a frisbee dog ready to perform at halftime? Either way, it was a funny moment for college basketball and one that a lot of fans loved, as well.

Social Media Chimes in on Dog Storming the Court

When weird things happen in the world of sports, Twitter has some of the best reactions. It was no different when Saturday’s college basketball game between American and George Washington was interrupted by a dog.

“There’s nothing in the rulebook that says a dog can’t play basketball,” one fan said, referencing the movie, Air Bud. Another fan simply said, “Dogs are the best!”

Some fans noticed that a few players flinched when the dog sprinted onto the court during the game.

“He saw his life flash before his eyes,” one fan said of a player who just tried to stay out of harm’s way. Another added, “Why did that guy flinch so hard?”

Most of us loved seeing a dog take over the basketball court. But, clearly, not everyone in the game was necessarily a dog lover.