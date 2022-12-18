Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Was Legitimately ‘Concerned With Safety’ When Bills Fans Threw Snowballs

Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills matchup got a little intense as fans threw snowballs during the game. Miami coach Mike McDaniel was worried. Many of those snowballs had more ice than snow in them. While some might think it was all fun and games, the officials and Miami’s coaches were not amused.

The Bills Mafia is one of the most beloved fanbases in the NFL. They do wild things in the parking lot during tailgates, are dedicated beyond belief, and often show the best of the NFL. However, the ice balls were not a good example of any of that.

Mike McDaniel took issue with the showing from Bills fans.

“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads,” he said according to the Miami Herald, via NBC Sports. “I think that’s what [the officials] were concerned with as well. There were several people that got hit It’s whatever.”

At one point, officials had to make an announcement to the crowd to stop the snowballs from being thrown. It was announced via the stadium PA that any snowball that hit someone on the field would result in a 15-yard penalty for Buffalo.

This game was intense, as expected. When these two teams get their offenses going, they can put up a bunch of points. Despite the snowball incident that likely started as something innocent and then went too far. When you have 70,000 people in the stands, it is hard to stop things from escalating like this.

Luckily, the game was able to continue without much distraction after that.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Lose in Frigid Buffalo

Despite putting up 29 points against the Bills’ defense, Mike McDaniel and his Miami Dolphins were unable to come away with the win. This game was great. The Bills got out to a quick start and a lead. Then the third quarter was all Miami.

It really felt like Tua and this Miami offense were going to bury the Bills in the second half. Give credit to Sean McDermott for getting his team to respond in the final quarter. It was hard-fought and tough football. Frankly, it was another Josh Allen performance that will be remembered for some time.

Mike McDaniel couldn’t get his defense to respond when they needed. It doesn’t help that Allen is super talented and has weapons like Devin Singletary and Stefon Diggs. It was his secondary receivers that took the bulk of his touchdown passes. And, a massive day from Dawson Knox really put the Bills on top.

This game ended in a close 32-29 finish, and Miami was sent back home to thaw out after the loss.