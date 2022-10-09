Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater Ruled Out Due to Updated Concussion Protocol After Hard Hit

Teddy Bridgewater’s time as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins (3-2) lasted all of one play on Sunday.

Bridgewater was hit on the Dolphins’ first offensive play in the 40-17 Week 5 loss to the New York Jets (3-2). Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner came unblocked and brought Bridgewater to the ground in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

He wears 1 and just got us 2.@iamSauceGardner | #MIAvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/ceNpqXmKO2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

Bridgewater, filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was quickly taken to the medical tent and then the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

Bridgewater was ordered to go into the protocol after the ATC spotter ruled him a “no-go.” Though Bridgewater passed his concussion evaluation, the spotter believed he saw him stumble. That triggers the ataxia amendment under the NFL’s updated concussion protocols, which now considers a lack of control of body movements as a “no-go” symptom. Bridgewater, as a result, was not allowed to reenter the game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed after the game that Bridgewater does not have concussion symptoms. Bridgewater must, however, go through the 5-step return to play.

It is the first example of the updated protocols being put to use. The NFL and NFLPA announced the new modifications Saturday upon wrapping up their investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa’s injury.

“Specifically, the term ‘ataxia’ has been added to the mandatory ‘no-go’ symptoms,” both parties said in a statement. “‘Ataxia’ is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.

“In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any club or neutral physician involved in the application of the Concussion Protocol, he will be prohibited from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the Protocol.”

This story is developing…