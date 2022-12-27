Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Enters Concussion Protocol for 2nd Time This Season

Miami Dolphins (8-7) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following his team’s 26-20 Week 16 defeat to the Green Bay Packers (7-8) Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa admitted to having concussion symptoms, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. McDaniel, meanwhile, is unsure which play Tagovailoa sustained the concussion. He failed to name a starter for the Week 17 road tilt against the New England Patriots (7-8) Sunday, though backup Teddy Bridgewater will take first-team reps in Tagovailoa’s absence.

“I just want guys to really be done right by the information we have, the science and all the medical expertise that we rely on,” McDaniel said Monday. “I care very deeply about each and every player, I take that very serious… just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard… It’s about the human being and making sure he’s squared away.”

Monday marks the second time this season the third-year starter has entered the protocol. Tagovailoa was briefly hospitalized after suffering a concussion in the 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4). He missed the next two games before returning in Week 7. Tagovailoa previously took a hard hit the week prior to the Cincinnati game and showed concussion symptoms. He, however, remained in the game after being evaluated.

Ahead of his return, the league altered its concussion protocol. Any player who shows possible concussion symptoms must sit out of the remainder of the game.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Scuffling as Playoff Approach

The Dolphins have dropped four games in a row after an 8-3 start to the season. Miami is clinging to the seventh and final seed in the AFC with two games remaining in the regular season.

Tagovailoa, who has set career highs this season, has seen his numbers dip during the losing streak. Over the past four games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 984 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions on 52.59% passing.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s also something every quarterback really goes through,” McDaniel said after Sunday’s game. “You have to really figure out how you don’t let mistakes snowball… You can’t let the past influence the present. I think there could be some portions of that that have to do with him kind of snowballing in his own mind.”