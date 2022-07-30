Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hits Tyreek Hill With an Absolute Bomb, NFL Fans Go Crazy

Yes, it’s early. Yes, it’s training camp. However, Miami Dolphins fans might have a renewed sense of confidence in their offense after a video of a connection between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill sparked attention.

During Dolphins training camp this weekend, Tagovailoa launched a 65-yard touchdown pass to Hill in a moment that took social media by storm. It showed off the quarterback’s arm strength, and what he might be capable of accomplishing with such a reliable target.

The video below has everyone buzzing on social media:

Some on social media believe this is just the beginning for Tagovailoa and Hill. Others, however, are withholding judgment until the start of the NFL season.

Show me the other 7 tries that fell 12 yards short.



I can make a mixtape of one good golf shot i take but shank the other 9. — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) July 30, 2022

TuA wOn’T bE aBlE tO hIt TyReEk DeEp — Shawn Kane (@CitizenKane95) July 30, 2022

Tua critics are in shambles — Gian (@Alexand49331813) July 30, 2022

It’s literally one good throw

Find another deep pass in which Tua didn‘t underthrow? — Josh Allen Burner (@JoshAllenStan3) July 30, 2022

Quite the variation of Twitter responses, no? The believers and haters will continue to bicker over this until Tagovailoa proves himself on the field this fall. But this throw has everyone excited to see what this new tandem can do in Miami.

Are Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill Already “On Point?”

Earlier in the offseason, Tyreek Hill sounded confident in playing with Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran receiver said he believed the two would be “on point” by the time the 2022 campaign kicked off.

“I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man,” Hill told Tagovailoa during his It Needed to be Said podcast. “It’s gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up. You’re gonna walk in your kitchen, and I’m gonna be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is gonna be.

“You gonna be like ‘Reek, what you doing in here?’ I’m gonna be like ‘Man, look. I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So, you know where I’m at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that.”

Already, Tagovailoa and Hill appear to have the kind of chemistry necessary to succeed in the NFL. Was that throw just the beginning of something special for the Dolphins?