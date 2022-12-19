Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Leads NFL in Pro Bowl Fan Votes

When it comes to the NFL Pro Bowl fan voting, a surprising player sat atop the list. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most fan votes this year, edging out teammate Tyreek Hill, among other stars.

It’s not uncommon for a quarterback to be one of the top vote-getters in a year. However, Tagovailoa beating out other superstars such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson is noteworthy.

Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes from NFL fans. Hill, his teammate and top target, got 293,679 votes. Mahomes was in third with 271,541.

The final leaders in fan votes for the Pro Bowl Games, with fans counting 1/3 (along with players and coaches).



Fans account for one-third of the Pro Bowl votes. Players and coaches will also get a chance to cast their votes for Pro Bowl selections this year.

Tagovailoa has yet to make a Pro Bowl appearance. It’s hard to argue against his performance this season, though. The Dolphins gunslinger has thrown for 3,238 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He’s maintained a completion rate just under 65%.

Miami owns an 8-6 record this season with three games to play. The Dolphins still have the Packers, Patriots and Jets remaining on the schedule.

Bills Fans Make Tua Tagovailoa’s Job Incredibly Difficult

Tua Tagovailoa’s job is never easy, but fans in Buffalo made it almost impossible during Saturday’s game. A snowstorm might’ve had something to do with it, too.

Highmark Stadium was in the middle of a snowstorm over the weekend. So, Bills Mafia took it upon themselves to make a bunch of snowballs and start throwing them at Miami’s players during the game. It undoubtedly impacted a few plays during the game.

At one point, officials brought the game to a halt and threatened to penalize the Bills if more snowballs rained down onto the field. The point got across and there were no more issues the rest of the game.

Defeating the Bills in Buffalo is a pretty tough task in the first place. Trying to fight off snowballs in the process makes that goal even more problematic.