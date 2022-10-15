dolphins-qb-tua-tagovailoa-reportedly-clears-concussion-protocol

Just a little over a week after Tua Tagovailoa was carried off the field after suffering a concussion in week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, it’s been reported that the Miami Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol.

ESPN Senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter took to Twitter to share the news. “Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. Steelers.”

Schefter also stated sources further explained that Tua Tagovailoa as well as the Miami Dolphins and Tagovailoa’s team of independent followed a thorough process that far exceeded the NFL concussion protocols.

“He received four outside opinions, in addition to team doctors, ” Schefter continued. “Who unanimously cleared him from protocol and all agreed that his scans showed signs of long-term impact to the brain. This is a best-case scenario for the QB who was off to [an] impressive start to the 2022 season and is expected to return to action next week.”

‘Concussion’ Doctor Previously Urged Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Stop Playing After Head Injury During Week 4

Following the incident on the field during Week 4, neuropathologist Bennet Omalu spoke about Tua Tagovailoa’s condition. He also said that the Miami Dolphins quarterback should consider quitting the sport.

“My advice to him is, look, it’s time,” Omalu stated. “You’ve suffered severe, long-term permanent brain damage. He seized… If you love your life. If you love your family, you love your kids, if you have kids, it’s time to gallantly walk away. Go find something else to do.”

Omalu continued to say that Tua Tagovailoa should just stop playing and that the injury should be considered a wake-up for the NFL player. “Sometimes money is not more valuable than human life,” the medical professional said. “$20 billion is not worth more than your brain.”

Omalu then shared that he loves Tua Tagovailoa and directly said that he loves him as he loves his son. “Stop playing. Stop. Hang your helmet and gallantly walk away.”

NFL chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, also spoke about Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and how the league is handling the situation.

“We have made a number of changes to our concussion protocol,” Sills explained. “We take a very detailed and involved look at ourselves, our outcomes, our procedures every single year in the idea of getting better. And we have got better and I believe we’ll continue to get better. We will get better through this incident as well. That’s the nature of medicine. As a physician, I certainly don’t do things identical today to what I did five or 10 years ago. That quest to improve will continue.”