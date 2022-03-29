Donald Trump Says He Hit a Hole in One With Ernie Els in Florida

Former President Donald Trump found himself playing alongside some of the most legendary golfers in the game on Saturday when he scored a hole in one. Trump has always been an avid golfer. However, his latest feat is impressive as he supposedly scored the hole in one from 181 yards away. The ball had been carried by a strong wind. Check out the clip of the golfer-turned-president-turned golfer below.

According to The Hill, Trump had been playing golf with Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes when he landed the spectacular shot. Footage captured the golfers at the former president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Many people are asking,” Donald Trump stated on Monday, “so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” that he scored the hole in one. He shared, “I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.”

TMZ Sports reports Donald Trump has lied about his skills on the green on multiple occasions previously, so it makes sense why some Outsiders questioned the former president’s ability to score such a hole in one.

Nevertheless, based on his concluding statement, it would appear he and his partner Els won the game. He quipped, “I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging, and I don’t like people who brag.”

Ivanka Trump Sends Meals to Ukraine Refugees

While her father is spending his retirement out on the green, Ivanka Trump remains fully immersed in current social happenings. Most recently, the businesswoman and daughter of Donald J. Trump caught national headlines after she sent 1 million meals to Ukrainian refugees at the Poland/Ukraine border.

Even more impressive, the former president’s daughter didn’t just send along cash donations to be spent on food supplies. Instead, she worked alongside various organizations to put together food palettes that were then sent overseas.

Of her efforts, Trump said, “The Ukrainian refugees have shown inspiring courage and resilience during the invasion of their country by Russia. As is often the case, pain and hardship are disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable.”

Fox News reports Ivanka Trump coordinated with nonprofit organizations including City Serve, City of Destiny, and Mercy Chefs. In addition to providing food, the organizations also helped package and ship the meals. Most of the donations consist of oatmeal and goulash.

The outlet further reported that the food shipments will arrive in Warsaw, Poland as soon as possible.

“With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly.”